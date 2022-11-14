WITHERITE LAW GROUP AND NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH PARTNER ON ONE OF THE LARGEST FOOD GIVEAWAYS IN THE METRO ATLANTA AREA

Approximately 2,200 local families will be helped this Thanksgiving as Witherite Law Group gives away $20,000 in groceries and 2,000 turkeys

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, https://urban1.com/radio-one/ Atlanta's prominent hip hop and R&B radio stations and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church are joining together to provide meals for approximately 2,200 Atlanta-area families this Thanksgiving – one of the largest food giveaway efforts in metro Atlanta.

V-103 The People's Station and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host Witherite Law Group's annual Turkey Giveaway where 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes, including turkeys, will be provided to families in need. The 20-pound boxes will be filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, shelf-stable food items and other essential items for families financially impacted by unfavorable economic circumstances.

The Turkey Giveaway will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST (or while supplies last), Thursday, November 17, 2022, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038. The event is free and open to the community. Registration is not required. Tickets for the meal boxes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic marked both a global health and financial crisis that has exponentially increased food insecurities across the nation, that has since been compounded by rising food prices and inflation," said New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant, whose ministry recently commemorated providing free meals to its millionth person since the pandemic. "We are thrilled to again partner with Witherite Law Group and V-103 as they have graciously and generously expanded their support to give even more families something to truly be thankful for this holiday season."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices increased approximately 11 percent over the last year, the largest increase in 23 years. More specifically, turkey prices are expected to be higher than previous years due to a combination of inflation, the effects of avian influenza and the impending recession, making it more difficult for already constrained families to meet their daily dietary needs. Witherite Law Group and its partners are committed to serving the community and ensuring those impacted by economic circumstances can have a healthy meal this holiday season.

"The past two years have been challenging for our community. People are having a hard time meeting their basic needs, including providing food for their families – even food banks are struggling to meet the growing demand," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "This holiday season, we want to ease some of the financial strain so that people can enjoy each other without worrying about how to feed their families."

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will be giving away two hundred $100 grocery gift cards on Wednesday, November 16th at two different Wayfield Foods locations, a locally owned Atlanta grocery store. Majic 107.5/97.5 Atlanta and HOT 107.9 will host the $20,000 Grocery Gift Giveaway at the following locations and times:

Wayfield Foods

TIME: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST (or while supplies last)

PLACE: 2636 Max Cleland Blvd., Lithonia, GA 30058

Wayfield Foods

TIME: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST (or while supplies last)

PLACE: 8777 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

