CESMII, Amatrol Introduce Smart Manufacturing Learning System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To satisfy the growing demand for hands-on learning in Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, has partnered with Amatrol to offer the Smart Manufacturing Learning System (990-SM10).

This self-contained workstation combines hardware, industrial software, and in-depth exercises to educate learners at all levels of expertise in smart manufacturing methodologies. Additional partners contributing to this important initiative include the OPC Foundation, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, and Phoenix Contact.

"Today's manufacturing professionals need hands-on training and exercises for implementing the latest data capture and cloud analytics solutions to digitally enable small- and medium-size manufacturers to make decisions in real-time," said CESMII Vice President of Ecosystem & Workforce Development, Conrad Leiva. "This system accelerates the hands-on learning curve for professionals, regardless of their skills and background, teaching them to envision, develop, and sustain practical solutions using real-world, best-in-class methodologies."

The Smart Manufacturing Learning System (SMLS) is designed to create an ideal, portable, standardized training environment for equipping all types of manufacturing stakeholders with the practical, hands-on skills they need to begin or advance their smart manufacturing journey. It is designed to facilitate training for low-cost, entry-level smart manufacturing practitioners, as well as the most advanced, modern OT/IT design and implementation architectures and approaches.

"Amatrol is excited to now offer a workstation that focuses on Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 capabilities," said Amatrol President, Paul Perkins. "Partnering with CESMII is an important step in training the next generation Smart Factory and Automation technicians."

The SMLS™ doesn't just stop with the hardware itself. As part of CESMII's workforce development initiatives, the workstations will be accompanied by optional training curriculum geared to connect the link between smart manufacturing and better business practices, delivering the training through the lens of relevant manufacturing experiences. This is an important element of CESMII's education and training strategy, which, in partnership with SME will enable holistic, broad-based education for students and manufacturers of all sizes and types.

"Among other roles, this SMLS is aimed at the 'citizen technologist' who may not have prior knowledge of automation or IT systems," said CESMII CEO, John Dyck. "This will enable us, together with our partners at the National MEP Network to equip the thousands of small and mid-sized manufacturing practitioners across the country, inspiring them to engage in an affordable and sustainable smart manufacturing journey."

About CESMII

CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute – is a public/private partnership committed to transforming the U.S. manufacturing market. Its mission is to enhance U.S. manufacturing productivity, global competitiveness, and reinvestment by increasing energy productivity, improving economic performance and raising workforce capacity. For more information about CESMII, it's history and Smart Manufacturing, visit cesmii.org

About Amatrol

Amatrol creates innovative, interactive technical learning solutions for industry and education to equip technicians and operators with the skills they need to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing workplace. Our passion has led us to the forefront of the Technical Education market in both hands-on, skill-building educational labs and highly detailed and expansive curriculum. Our technical learning systems are utilized by many types of organizations, including community colleges, industry training centers, high schools, universities, apprenticeship training centers, and vocational training and education centers. Visit amatrol.com to learn more.

