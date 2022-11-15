Popular nutrition tracker, Cronometer unveils new look to support its strategic vision and growth aspirations

The company unveiled a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed user interface.

REVELSTOKE, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cronometer has launched its refreshed brand to align the innovative nature of its product with its brand identity.

Cronometer's redesigned brand identity includes a new logo and icon, colours, fonts and an overall refreshed user interface across the app. (CNW Group/Cronometer) (PRNewswire)

Cronometer's mission is to empower people to reach their health and lifestyle goals by providing them with the most accurate health tracking app on the market. The updated brand and visual identity maintain a lot of the visual integrity of what users have come to know and love but with a refreshed, modern look-and-feel. Cronometer wants to reflect its vision for innovation and that it is a leader in the health and nutrition tracking space.

"We are excited to show our users the new brand that is modern and in-line with the company's vision for the future. We are also excited about some new UI updates that will also improve the user experience." Aaron Davidson, CEO, Cronometer.

Cronometer has always focused on improving its food databases and product features, leaving the Cronometer brand feeling dated, and at odds with its impressive and increasingly popular product. The updated brand will provide a better representation of the product to users and reflect its vision for growth and innovation for years to come.

You can learn more about the changes here.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a free personal health & nutrition tracker with one of the most accurate and comprehensive nutrition databases on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified and lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 6 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

