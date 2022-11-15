SWAROVSKI AT THE MARK HOTEL IN NEW YORK: A HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A world of crystallized magic is coming to New York City this holiday season, as The Mark Hotel is transformed in an extraordinary display of Swarovski decorations inspired by gingerbread – the holiday season's favorite cookie.

With the unveiling of this installation, Swarovski CEO Alexis Nasard says, "New York City is synonymous with the holidays, which makes this a natural partnership for us. Swarovski brings joy to everyone through our creations, and we are delighted to ignite this year's celebrations with our ornaments and figurines, which truly showcase Swarovski's creativity and unique savoir-faire. With mesmerizing experiences- like our gingerbread house at The Mark, we invite everyone to open the wonder."

Designed by Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, The Mark's façade has been reimagined in crystallized gingerbread form, with two matching candy carts by the entrance selling hot chocolate and edible crystal lollipops.

Engelbert says, "The Mark is a New York City icon, and we are so pleased to bring Swarovski's vision of holiday joy and wonder to this prestigious hotel. For me, gingerbread evokes childlike wonder, inspiring us to dream, so it has been a great pleasure to design an experience that will spark people's imaginations at this magical time of year."

"With this year's extraordinary holiday display, done in collaboration with Swarovski, we are excited to continue our tradition of creating magical moments at The Mark Hotel. This glittering winter wonderland will bring joy and love to our beloved New York City at the most wonderful time of the year," said Izak Senbahar, President of Alexico Group and owner of The Mark Hotel.

Inside the lobby, the gingerbread theme continues with a magnificent Christmas tree and jewelry showcases that offer inspiration for this season of gifting ahead.

The Swarovski holiday installation will be at The Mark, New York, from November 14, 2022, to January 7, 2023.

The spectacular gingerbread façade is made from millions of toffee-colored Swarovski Crystals with a roof of frosting and whipped cream made from hand-sculpted and crystal-dusted fiberglass. Giant candy canes and a spectacular emerald-colored bow frame the wondrous entrance while giant uniformed nutcrackers stand guard.

Two gingerbread-themed candy carts by the entrance will sell hot chocolate and edible mega lollipops. The oversized candy treats, which are up to 9cm tall, are in the shape of luminous Swarovski Crystals in a variety of festive colors.

The glittering Christmas Tree in the lobby is adorned with crystal ornaments, including gingerbread men, rocking horses, nutcrackers, stars, and candy canes, as well as The Mark hotel façade reimagined in gingerbread style. Around the base, a stack of Swarovski boxes in holiday green invites visitors to dream about the gifts they might receive this year.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski is a place where magic and science meet.

Swarovski unifies all parts of its organization under one spellbinding idea and brings forward a wondrous new world of crystal craftsmanship. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group.

A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. This manifests today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda with youth-focused education programs and foundations to promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

ABOUT THE MARK

The Mark Hotel is the pinnacle of boldly lavish luxury encompassing the very best of personal service, avant-garde design and old-world comfort in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side. Located on the corner of Madison Avenue and 77th Street, just steps away from Central Park and some of the world's finest museums, galleries, and boutiques, The Mark has become a destination for travelers in search of truly exceptional experiences. The hotel offers 106 guest rooms and 47 suites including the largest hotel Penthouse suite in North America. The Mark has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout the years, including being named #1 City Hotel and #1 Hotel in the Continental United States by Travel Leisure.

The Hotel's modern luxury aesthetic has been brought to life by legendary designer Jacques Grange and a team of world-renowned artists and artisans including Ron Arad, Mattia Bonetti, Guy de Rougemont, Vladimir Kagan, Eric Schmitt, Paul Mathieu, Todd Eberle and Karl Lagerfeld. The Mark is home to its famed restaurant by globally acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the timelessly elegant Mark Bar, and salon by hair extraordinaire Frédéric Fekkai. Master perfumer Frédéric Malle created Jurassic Flower exclusively for The Mark, the signature scent of the hotel.

With an unprecedented array of amenities, The Mark offers around-the-clock room service, picnics in Central Park, 24/7 shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, John Lobb Shoe Shine, access to The Mark Sailboat, Pedicabs, Bikes, and more. Through the curated online boutique Le Shop, guests can bring a piece of The Mark home with them when they depart. Together, these remarkable experiences create #LifeAtTheMark.

