Botany Scientifics Releases Sleep Gummy

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botany Scientifics, a Texas hemp company, has introduced a best in class CBN Sleep Gummy product, which include some potent natural herb and powerful amino acid's. A few key ingredients include Chamomile, Passion Flower, Valerian Root, Magnesium and Lavender Oil. Botany Scientifics is on a mission with this gummy, so we can introduce Texas to a Kosher, Non-GMO and all natural gummy.

A majority of the ingredients in the CBN Sleep Gummies have been proven in clinical studies to aid in sleep. One of the most widely used hormones to aid in sleep is Melatonin, which this sleep gummy offers 5mg of. Passion Flower is another key ingredient, which is known as a calming herb for anxiety and insomnia. These delicious Blackberry Passion Flower gummies have been specifically formulated to unleash the potential properties of CBN as well.

Botany Scientifics was founded in 2019 by a Vietnam veteran, retired Mary Kay NSD, their son and close friends. This Texas based company is on a mission to take humanity back to soil, plants, and community. They do this through high quality all natural products that are organic, vegan, gluten free, non-gmo and kosher. Botany Scientifics is an industry leader in Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, CBD and Delta 8 products. Their formulator Therese Rizzo, phD, APRN, FNP-BC prides herself in custom formulated cannabinoid products. Together they are committed to serving their community with the best nature has to offer for the human endocannabinoid system. All of their products are used and loved by many people throughout the country and especially in San Antonio. They continue to impress clients with the utmost satisfaction.

CONTACT: 1-888-838-8092

