Clean Water Partnership Announces Kickoff of Nine Pond Project to Help Mitigate Flooding in Hyattsville, Maryland

LARGO, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Water Partnership , a 30-year community-based partnership between Corvias and Prince George's County , MD, today announced the start of grading operations and construction of a new project in Hyattsville which will create a three-acre pond and stormwater management facility to help mitigate the community's recent flooding issues.

The Nine Pond project, located at the intersection of Toledo Road and Adelphi Road in Prince George's County, is set to begin construction following completion of grading operations (i.e. the excavation or moving of land, dirt and rocks). The CWP has teamed with numerous local businesses in the development and maintenance of this stormwater green infrastructure project, including Bald Eagle Partners, Soltesz, D & F Construction Company, SMI Environmental Site Services, Tina Boyd & Associates and CWP Mentor Protege Program Cohort 2 graduates, Clinton Sewer Experts, Inc. and Arya Civil, LLC.

Once finalized, the project will include a three-acre pond, making this the first combined quality and quantity stormwater project delivered by the CWP on private property. The pond is designed to treat the 103.49 acres of impervious area that will also help to reduce the frequency and severity of flooding experienced by homeowners located downstream of the site along Wells Run. The stormwater improvement facility will also be integrated into the surrounding neighborhood, as an amenity complete with walking trails, and aesthetically pleasing landscape to support nearby wildlife and the environment.

"The Nine Pond project is an example of a successful and unique public-private partnership that can improve the local green infrastructure and have a positive environmental impact," said Angela Alsobrooks , County Executive of Prince George's County. "Addressing our County's water quality and storm-related flooding challenges is a major priority for our Administration as we work to combat the impacts of climate change. The dedication and hard work of CWP's many partners have helped to drive our success over the past seven years."

As part of the design and execution of the Nine Pond project, the CWP has worked closely with Prince George's County Councilmembers Deni Taveras and Dannielle M. Glaros , Prince George's County Department of the Environment (DoE), Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), the US Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland National Park and Planning Commission, Prince George's Sediment Control District, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the Town of University Park and the City of Hyattsville.

Since 2015, the CWP has completed nearly 170 individual projects treating more than 4,500 impervious acres of public and private land in Prince George's County. The CWP has exceeded its contractual goals with the county for stormwater improvements on school grounds, parks, municipal and private land and homeowner association properties and will maintain these acres over the next 30 years.

The CWP has also helped grow local business capacity by utilizing small, local and minority-owned businesses. Overall, 63 percent of the work being done on these projects is by county residents and 79 percent of projects are being done by local and disadvantaged, minority business enterprise businesses, exceeding the CWP's target goal by more than 30 percent and includes more than $179 million in subcontracts.

"The Clean Water Partnership has been instrumental in demonstrating how we can effectively improve stormwater infrastructure combining public and private sector know-how and expertise," said Corvias Managing Director Tim Toohey. "Through our collaborative efforts with our municipal partners and stakeholders, we are continuing to support local businesses across Prince George's County."

About Corvias:

As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit Corvias.com .

About the Clean Water Partnership:

The Prince George's County and Corvias Community-Based Public-Private Partnership (CBP3), also called the Clean Water Partnership (CWP), is an agreement between County government and the private sector to retrofit over 4,000 acres of impervious surfaces using green stormwater infrastructure. This community-focused program works to address the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay, while simultaneously focusing on the needs of Prince George's County residents and local businesses. The CWP has received national recognition from the White House and EPA , as well as the National Resource Defense Council as a successful and innovative approach to better infrastructure.

