FAIR: Federal Judge Knocks Down One of the Last Remaining Barriers to Complete Anarchy at the Border

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) issued the following statement in response to U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan vacating the order known as Title 42:

"Since the moment he took office, President Biden has intentionally worsened an unprecedented surge of illegal migration, with Title 42 serving as the last constraint on his plan to completely abandon enforcement at our southern border. This is a fact that was recognized by border officials and lawmakers in both parties. This decision will lead to a skyrocketing of illegal entries, most of whom the Biden administration will simply process and disperse around the country.

"The initial ruling that kept Title 42 in place prevented the border crisis from becoming much worse, but based on the most recent numbers, it clearly was no match for open borders policies deliberately forced upon the American people.

"This decision — which takes effect immediately — knocks down one of the last remaining barriers to complete anarchy at the border. If the Biden administration does not appeal, it will be one of the most egregious derelictions of duty when it comes to border security, once again proving that the crisis is deliberate and something they never intend to fix."

