GoPro to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley at the May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:00 am ET/11:00 am GMT.

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

