Navisite President and Chief Transformation Officer Wins 2022 Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Gina Murphy wins a Silver Stevie® for Female Executive of the Year

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that President and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Gina Murphy has received a Silver Stevie® for "Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 employees" in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This is the second year Gina has received a Stevie Award for Women in Business, having earned a bronze award in 2021.

"I'm honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for the second year," said Gina Murphy. "It's a testament to the talented people and teams I work with daily. Together, we've built the #SoMuchGood culture and commitment to excellence that defines Navisite—from our digital transformation services and expertise to our customer experience and philanthropy. I look forward to what we will accomplish together in the coming months and years as we continue to grow and innovate our services to support customers' needs."

Gina is responsible for developing Navisite's key strategic initiatives and mobilizing organizational resources and teams to capture new growth opportunities and advance the company's service capabilities, engagement models and delivery strategies. She has demonstrated outstanding leadership at Navisite and throughout her career, helping companies embrace technology-driven transformation and motivating teams to perform at their highest levels. Gina is also committed to elevating others, supporting the community and promoting diversity and inclusion within the technology industry.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Navisite



Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

