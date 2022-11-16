PDFTron Broadens Leading Document Technology Platform with Acquisition of E-signature Innovator eversign

Combination advances PDFTron's leadership in the end-user market

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PDFTron Systems Inc., the world's leading provider of document processing technology for developers and enterprises, today announced the acquisition of cloud-based electronic signature innovator, eversign GmbH.

Founded in 2017 and based in Vienna and London, eversign has rapidly become one of the most recognized and innovative entrants in the e-signature market. Over half a million unique registered users leverage its secure platform to create, edit, and share documents with legally binding and compliant e-signatures.

The transaction accelerates PDFTron's expansion into the no-code space. With eversign's complementary offerings and expertise, PDFTron can further extend its platform's unparalleled technology and tools, advancing PDFTron's leadership position in the end-user market and helping organizations of all sizes fast-track their digital transformation and convergence goals.

The acquisition is PDFTron's third in Europe and second in the end-user market in 2022. PDFTron's recent acquisitions have been fueled by strategic growth investments: by growth equity investor Silversmith Capital Partners in 2019 and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in 2021.

"Over the past two years, we have created the world's foremost platform for document processing technology, catering to the needs of the largest enterprises and most innovative commercial software providers seeking to develop leading experiences and cost-effective processing for their end users and customers," stated Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of PDFTron. "Today, we are thrilled to share the next exciting step in our platform journey as we welcome the eversign team. This combination will further strengthen our ability to deliver powerful, team-based document creation, viewing, manipulation, and signing services to our customers—all in one place."

"Our mission is to help both small and large businesses make the digital leap, and we are thrilled to join forces with the PDFTron team to scale that vision to even more customers," said Hannes Aigner, CEO of eversign. "Marrying our intuitive and affordable e-signature products with PDFTron's leading document technology will help digitize more transactions and bring teams unparalleled productivity and efficiency. We look forward to what we will create together in enabling organizations, developers, and end-users to eliminate paper and fuel transformation."

PDFTron was advised on the transaction by KPMG US, DORDA Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Choate Hall & Stewart LLP, and Crosslake Technologies. eversign GmbH was advised by PEAK Technology Partners and EY Law.

About PDFTron

PDFTron is a premier global provider of high-performance document processing technology serving OEM and enterprise customers across a broad spectrum of industries. PDFTron's market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing, and conversion capabilities, as well as advanced features such as document understanding, data extraction, and redaction. PDFTron technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including support for PDF, MS Office, and CAD formats. For more information, visit www.pdftron.com.

About eversign

eversign simplifies the signing of contracts and agreements by providing a modern, simple and affordable platform to automate business transactions while avoiding the need for legacy pen and paper. Founded in 2017 by Julian and Paul Zehetmayr and based in London and Vienna, eversign counts more than 100,000 individuals and companies of all sizes using the platform on a daily basis. Learn more at www.eversign.com.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 400 companies representing over $220 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, PDFTron, and Webflow. For more information, including a full list of portfolio investments, visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

