ProofPilot Announces Strategic Partnership with Savvy Cooperative

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the digital protocol automation platform for clinical trials, and Savvy Cooperative, the patient-owned public benefit co-op delivering patient insights, have partnered to create a turnkey model for clinical trial sponsors to pressure test protocol designs with Savvy Cooperative patients through ProofPilot's digital protocol interface.

"Patients are central to the success of clinical trials, yet study protocols are often designed without ever considering the patient experience before launching a study," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "Our partnership with Savvy Cooperative will create a new industry standard for sponsors to engage patients, improving the clinical trial experience for them and ultimately leading to higher quality data in industry-sponsored research."

In recent years, some pharma companies have proactively engaged patients during the design portion of clinical research to garner feedback to improve overall patient centricity. However, some sponsors have had a tendency to rely on slide decks and written documents, with an overreliance on the imagination of patients to consider what might really occur during a study. ProofPilot's digital protocol platform allows sponsors to bring a trial fully to life by delivering a proposed digital workflow for consideration by the Savvy Cooperative community, embodying the trial experience in a way that is unmatched in the industry.

"Participation in research is a big unknown for patients, even if they've participated in other studies in the past. Each protocol is unique and it can be challenging to fully understand exactly what they will be asked to do and how they may have to adjust their everyday lives to accommodate it," said Jen Horonjeff, CEO & Founder of Savvy Cooperative. "By giving patients opportunities to digitally walk through a protocol, it can help take the mystery out of the trial and they can feel more confident about their ability to participate. Patients who participate in clinical research are already going through so much. If there is a way to reduce their anxiety and make things simpler, we need to embrace it."

Through a flexible engagement model, sponsors can now create one-off or unlimited protocol workflows through ProofPilot's platform, allowing patients and sites to collaborate on optimizing research designs. ProofPilot offers a revolutionary model to affordably scale and incentivize collaborative design with patients and sites for clinical research, seamlessly leveraging the Savvy Cooperative community for feedback.

"I've known Jen for years now and there is no other partner I can think of that is better positioned to bring the right kind of patient perspectives in clinical trial design. Providing a novel digital interface for her community to better understand a proposed research design radically increases scalability and sophistication of insights," said Joseph Kim, Chief Strategy Officer at ProofPilot. "I am thrilled to join forces with Savvy Cooperative to improve the clinical trial experience not only for patients, but also sites and sponsors in tandem."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and maximizing data quality. The elimination of guesswork and protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions enabling flawless execution of virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com

About Savvy Cooperative

Savvy Cooperative is the first and only patient-owned public benefit co-op that helps the healthcare industry get the patient insights they need to create better patient-centered products and services. Savvy's research platform allows companies and innovators to connect directly with diverse patients and caregivers across rare and common conditions in order to participate in market research, user-testing, consumer insights and co-design opportunities. Savvy was named one of Entrepreneur magazine's 50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs for its unique model that empowers patients to use their health experiences and leverage their networks to increase diversity and inclusion in product development and commercialization. For more information about Savvy Cooperative, please visit savvycoop.

