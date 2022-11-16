Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Launches Limited-Edition Skrewball Eggnog

Original Peanut Butter Whiskey Debuts a Delicious, Nutty Twist on the Classic Creamy Holiday Beverage

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, announced today the introduction of a festive, boozy peanut butter-flavored Skrewball Eggnog – just in time for holiday celebrations of all kinds. Launched hot on the heels of its portable 100ml can debut, Skrewball Whiskey's new, limited-edition Skrewball Eggnog is a creamy, craveable combination of the smooth and nutty peanut butter whiskey and eggnog made with 100% real, premium dairy cream.

Crafted for the ultimate holiday party, a cozy fireside night in, or for a stealthy sip while setting out stockings, Skrewball Eggnog unites the brand's signature salty, sweet and savory spirit with the fan-favorite creamy and spicy eggnog flavor with notes of cinnamon and vanilla. Similar to the brand's standalone signature peanut butter whiskey, the seasonal Skrewball Eggnog is created with real, premium ingredients and no artificial flavoring. The shelf-stable eggnog is ready to pour and is best served chilled or over ice.

"Eggnog is the top holiday cocktail in more than half of the United States – and for many, their holiday spread isn't even complete without the spirit," said Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng. "We know the holidays are often a busy time period, and we wanted to simplify getting eggnog on the table or gifting a unique alcoholic beverage for our Skrewball family by creating a new ready-to-serve option that offers a unique twist to match the holiday spirit."

"Skrewball Whiskey is known for breaking the mold with innovative flavors and premium ingredients, so we knew it was a natural next step to transform a seasonal classic and continue driving the flavored whiskey category forward in unexpected ways," said Skrewball Whiskey President Carl Carlson. "We're confident that this decadent limited-run spirit is going to make a splash in the industry and with consumers."

Launched in limited quantity, Skrewball Eggnog is 29.5 proof (14.75% ABV). The spirit will be available in select retailers in Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin for a limited time only. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Whiskey is the original peanut butter flavored whiskey. It can be enjoyed as a shot, on the rocks or in a variety of delicious, premium craft cocktails. Recently expanding internationally into both Canada and the Caribbean, consumers can now indulge in this boozy peanut butter deliciousness in the U.S. and beyond. It was developed by a husband-and-wife duo, perfecting the peanut butter flavor, which is unmatched in the spirits industry. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has already won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The product is 70 proof and made with premium ingredients. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com.

