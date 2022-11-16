TOPGREENER, INC. ENSURES NEW WAYS TO SAVE WITH COUNTDOWN TIMER SWITCHES

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Greener, Inc. is a leading provider of green solutions in the lighting technology field. TOPGREENER's countdown timer switches continue that trend. The switch automatically turns off any connected load once the set timer has run out. This saves time and energy by ensuring that the device is never left on by mistake.

The line of countdown timers has a range of preset times available. These are as little as one minute and as much as four hours depending on the model. Each timer has six buttons for different countdown settings. A blue LED light will blink twice to indicate which timer setting has been selected. It also features a manual on/off switch button for prolonged times when the connected light or fan is not in use.

Countdown timer switches can replace any standard switch or wall outlet. They are perfect for lights, fans, heaters, or other appliances that can become an energy drain if forgotten. As a result, it is ideal for locations such as the bathroom, closet, pantry, garage, or laundry room. It comes in a variety of colors such as white, ivory, and almond.

Top Greener, Inc. has an extensive line of timer switches. For even more customized controls, shop Top Greener digital switches on the TOPGREENER website and Amazon.

Top Greener, Inc. is a high-tech company specializing in home automation solutions. Our goal is to meet the growing everyday needs of our technology-driven world. We push the boundaries of innovation to be trendsetters of unique, customizable, smart products with a wide range of applications. We aim to deliver high quality products that are safe, convenient, and efficient. Our growing catalog consists of green, smart solutions that are professional grade while being DIY-friendly for both residential and commercial use.

