InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shoulder Bag for Storing a Cell Phone (DCD 189)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved shoulder bag for storing and using a cell phone, without fear of loss or damage," said an inventor, from Alexandria, Va., "so I invented the CELL PHONE SHOULDER BAG. My design enables you to access and use your phone in a safe and convenient manner."

The invention provides an effective way to store a cell phone within a shoulder bag. In doing so, it enables the user to answer the phone or take a photo without removing the phone. As a result, it ensures that the phone is readily accessible when needed and it will help to prevent dropped, damaged or lost phones. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

