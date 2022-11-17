Quatrro Business Support Services Vitalized by the 2022 Restaurant Finance & Development Conference

EVP Eric Thornberg and VP Lisa Sharp recently represented Quatrro at the restaurant industry's premier event for company owners, operators, and financial executives.

ATLANTA , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a FaaS and TaaS provider focused on delivering technology-enabled and cloud-based finance, accounting, HR, and technology services to small and mid-to-large enterprises, was thrilled to attend the 2022 Restaurant Finance & Development Conference this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the restaurant industry's premier event for company owners, operators, and financial executives, the RFDC allows attendees to get "up to speed" with what's happening in the restaurant business and capital markets. This year's conference took place November 14-16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Quatrro was represented by Eric Thornberg (EVP – Sales, Finance & Accounting) and Lisa Sharp (VP – Retail Accounting).

"The RFDC is one of the most highly-anticipated conferences we participate in all year," said Ms. Sharp. "We were very excited for this year's event as it allowed us to connect with stakeholders in two of our fastest growing target market groups – restaurant owners and private equity firms."

As the preferred partner to numerous leading chains, Quatrro works with restaurant industry clients to improve financial insights and transform back-office operations and platforms to facilitate more nimble critical business decision-making. Quatrro's value proposition is driven by about 55% cost savings and efficiency gains while allowing the client's core resources to focus on the strategic initiatives that will grow their business.

Through the pairing of experienced PMO resources with a time-tested transition methodology and domain expertise, Quatrro also provides private equity clients with the visibility, workflows, and consistency including reporting package needed to drive growth and value in this highly competitive market. Private equity firms that partner with Quatrro reap the benefits of customized solutions delivered by quality teams of highly skilled professionals functioning as an extension of their own at a fraction of their cost.

A technology-enabled, cloud-based outsourcing firm serving small and mid-to-large enterprises across a range of industries, Quatrro is changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, human capital management, and technology services.

