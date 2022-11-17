SUBARU OF AMERICA LAUNCHES 15TH ANNUAL SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT WITH GOAL TO REACH $250 MILLION IN DONATIONS

Automaker Celebrates Philanthropic Event Milestone with Creative Campaign Dedicated to Its National Charity Partners and Hometown Charities

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today released a national advertising campaign in support of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event, highlighting the causes that embody the Subaru Love Promise® – the Subaru vision to show love and respect to all people, and pets, at every interaction to make the world a better place, simply because it is the right thing to do.

This year, Subaru and its participating retailers are supporting four returning national charity partner beneficiaries, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America® and the National Park FoundationTM The creative spots will shine a light on each organization's cause and how they make a difference.

The advertising spots will also showcase hometown charities that are hand-selected by Subaru retailers across the country that will also benefit from the Subaru Share the Love Event during its milestone 15th year. Subaru and its retailers are hopeful of being able to donate more than $250 million to these organizations, and the four national charity partners, by the end of this year's event.

"The Subaru Share the Love Event is one of the most important times of the year for our retailers and by giving back in such a significant way, we demonstrate that Subaru is More Than a Car Company and our retailers are More Than a Car Dealer," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "It means so much to our retailers, and us at Subaru of America, to hear stories about the impact these funds have on so many different causes, people and pets across the country."

The advertising spots were created by Subaru of America with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, and will run on national television, digital video, and social media platforms. Paid media partners include CNN, NBC, Hallmark Channel, Discovery+, Twitter, CBS News The Uplift, Amazon Streaming TV, YouTube, Hulu. Spanish-language translated versions of the :30 and :15 advertising spots will run on Univision, Telemundo, and Peacock.

The creative campaign brings to life the efforts made by each of the national charity partners and how these causes directly impact those they serve. Vignettes include:

Portraits of Love – For the past 15 years, Subaru and our retailers have been sharing the love with those who need it most. Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish and Meals on Wheels. And the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA and the National Park Foundation. By the end of this year, Subaru and our retailers will have donated over $250 million to charity. When you get a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru will donate $250 to the charity of your choice.

Love is Local – Subaru and our retailers are dedicated to giving back to our local communities. In fact, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru retailers have supported over 1,700 hometown charities. And by the end of this year, Subaru and our retailers will have donated over $250 million to charity. This is what makes Subaru retailers more than car dealers and Subaru More Than a Car Company.

Hometown Love – Subaru and our retailers are dedicated to giving back to our local communities. In fact, after 15 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, we have supported over 1,700 hometown charities and donated over $250 million to charity.

Supporting Pets, ASPCA – Subaru and our retailers love pets. That's why Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have supported nearly 104,000 animals.

Granting Wishes, Make-A-Wish – Subaru and our retailers love kids. That's why Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have granted over 3,000 wishes.

Providing Meals, Meals on Wheels – Subaru and our retailers love seniors. That's why Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have delivered nearly 4 million meals.

Protecting National Parks, National Park Foundation – Subaru and our retailers love our national parks. That's why Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event and other efforts we have helped protect over 400 national parks.

These spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/Subaru.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America will host a kickoff event for its corporate employees on November 17. Employees across the country and at the automaker's headquarters in Camden, NJ will have the opportunity to participate in volunteer projects that will benefit local nonprofits as part of the largest annual volunteer event with local partners that correspond to the national partners.

For any new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at one of the more than 630 retailers from Thursday, November 17, 2022, through Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charity*. Retailers can also add up to two local hometown charities to receive an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. Additionally, 417 participating Subaru retailers will donate an additional $5 to their registered hometown charity partner for every routine Subaru vehicle service visit during the campaign period.

Since 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than $227 million and supported over 1,700 hometown charities to help those in need through the Subaru Share the Love Event.

To learn more, visit: www.subaru.com/share

Follow Subaru on Facebook: www.facebook.com/subaruofamerica

Join the conversation: www.twitter.com/subaru_usa #ShareTheLove

*Disclaimer: Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 13, 2023. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

For the past 14 years, through the Subaru Share the Love® Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated to charities like the ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation, as well as over 1,700 hometown charities. By the end of this year, our 15th year, Subaru will have donated over $250 million. (PRNewswire)

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.