BETFRED SPORTSBOOK AT LONG SHOT'S BECOMES MARYLAND'S LATEST SPORTSBOOK

Retail sportsbook launches Friday, November 18

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Betfred Sportsbook at Long Shot's has successfully completed its controlled demonstration with the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency and will officially open its doors for the betting public on Friday, November 18. All proceeds from the four-day demonstration procedure have been donated to The Community Foundation of Frederick County.

Betfred at Long Shot's (PRNewswire)

Betfred Sportsbook at Long Shot's opens latest sportsbook in Maryland .

The initial sportsbook which is just across from Long Shot's, the area leader in off track betting, will be in a temporary location while the permanent sportsbook is under construction.

"Long Shot's is very excited to bring both retail and mobile sports betting to Frederick County. We are thrilled to add not only jobs, but also to support our state's education fund. It will be a big win for everyone in Frederick," said Long Shot's CEO, Alyse Cohen. She added, "Our state-of-the-art permanent facility opening in early 2023 will be the first and only 100% woman owned sportsbook in Maryland. It will also be the only sportsbook in the entire region. We look forward to welcoming everyone soon."

Bryan Bennett, Betfred Sportsbook Chief Operating Officer, stated "We're excited to open our seventh retail sportsbook in the United States and could not be happier to do so with the Long Shot's team. We look forward to leveraging Betfred's 50 years of bookmaking experience to provide a first-class betting experience to the bettors of Frederick County and across Maryland."

A permanent, 6000 square foot, state-of-the-art sportsbook with a video wall and comfortable theater-style and lounge seating will open in the Spring. A robust food and beverage menu is also available to provide a full sports betting and viewing experience. In addition to the retail sportsbook, Betfred and Long Shot's also recently secured online betting licenses and will be launching an online betting product in early 2023 pending regulatory approval.

About Long Shot's

Long Shot's, LLC, based in Frederick County, Maryland will be, currently, the first and only 100% female owned business in the state of Maryland to house a Sportsbook. Created by Alyse L. Cohen, Long Shot's has been located within the Frederick Event Center since 2019 when she brought in the Maryland Jockey Club's OTB.

About Betfred Sports

Betfred Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred Sports is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington and Maryland with Nevada and Ohio coming soon pending regulatory approval.

Media Contacts:

Bryan Bennett

Betfred USA Sports

bryan.bennett@betfred.com

702-410-9900

Alyse L. Cohen

Long Shot's

alyse@cohenterprises.net

301-865-0605

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betfred USA Sports