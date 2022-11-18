InventHelp Inventor Develops Float Noodle With Integrated Beverage Holder (ITM 109)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a drink handy while floating with a pool noodle," said an inventor, from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented the FLOAT NOODLE WITH INTEGRATED BEVERAGE HOLDER. My design would provide a degree of buoyancy while keeping your favorite drink cool and close by in the water."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved floatation device for recreational swimmers. In doing so, it keeps a drink cool and securely held while swimming. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for recreational swimmers at the pool, lake, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ITM-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp