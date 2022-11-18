Prasco Launches Authorized Generic of ZIOPTAN® Ophthalmic Solution

MASON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasco Laboratories announced today the launch of the Authorized Generic of ZIOPTAN® (tafluprost ophthalmic solution) 0.0015%. This is Prasco's first Authorized Generic launch in partnership with Théa Pharma, Inc.

Prasco's Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% is therapeutically equivalent to ZIOPTAN, marketed under the Prasco label, and will be widely available in U.S. pharmacies.

"This partnership with Théa expands our ophthalmic portfolio, giving patients greater access and affordability to critical prescriptions they need," said Prasco chief executive officer, Chris Arington.

Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% is a prostaglandin analog indicated for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% can cause increased pigmentation of the iris, periorbital tissue (eyelid) and eyelashes. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent. Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% may gradually increase length, thickness and number of lashes. These changes may be reversible after stopping treatment. Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% should be used with caution in patients with active intraocular inflammation (e.g., iritis/uveitis) because the inflammation may be exacerbated. Macular edema, including cystoid macular edema, has been reported during treatment with prostaglandin F2α analogs. Tafluprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.0015% should be used with caution in aphakic patients, in pseudophakic patients with a torn posterior lens capsule, or in patients with known risk factors for macular edema. Use in pediatric patients is not recommended because of potential safety concerns related to increased pigmentation following long-term chronic use.

About Prasco

Prasco is a privately held healthcare company located in Mason, Ohio. The most innovative and trusted brand companies rely on Prasco to bring their products to the generic marketplace as Authorized Generics. As the acknowledged category leader, Prasco has launched 118 Authorized Generics, providing patients with brand quality at more affordable prices in over 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. For more information, visit www.prasco.com.

