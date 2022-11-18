Ryff Wins Fast Company's Prestigious "Next Big Things in Tech" Award

The virtual product placement company is a technology breakthrough that promises to transform the future of the global media landscape

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff, the tech startup leading the charge in virtual product placement (VPP), today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

Founded in 2018, Ryff has reimagined what brand integration looks like through its proprietary AI technologies. With ad avoidance at an all time high, Ryff allows seamless integration of products into content without physical logistics or even post-production. That provides content producers with new, flexible revenue streams and advertisers ways to be seen at a wider scale and lower cost.

"We are beyond ecstatic that Ryff has been included on such a notable list as the next big innovation!" says Roy Taylor, Founder and CEO. "The team has spent the last four years diligently working with networks, brands, distributors, and content owners to disrupt the status quo of what brand integration looks like and showcase a future that can provide limitless opportunities to the new age of advertising needs. We've wholeheartedly believed in this product from day one and are honored that others are taking notice."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Ryff

Founded in 2018, Ryff is rewriting traditional product placement rules in the advertising industry by leveraging proprietary AI technology to create virtual product placement opportunities. As a more affordable, effective, and flexible solution, Ryff is at the forefront of entertainment and advertising, leading the fray of a new breed of Hollywood players ushering in the future of brand integration.

