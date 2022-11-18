What To Do If Your Life Insurance Claim Is Denied

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If your life insurance claim was denied, don't panic. While it's certainly not an ideal situation to be in, there are steps you can take to try and rectify the situation. Our life insurance lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled hundreds of life insurance claim denials and disputes throughout the US.

Law Offices of Jason Turchin logo (PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of Jason Turchin) (PRNewswire)

First, review the denial letter that was sent to you by your life insurance company. This will give you a good indication of why your claim has been denied and help guide further actions. Life insurance claim denials are usually because for a variety of reasons such as failure to disclose information, a lapse in the policy or policy exclusions on pre-existing conditions. Sometimes the life insurance company gets competing claims and is not sure who to pay, or the rightful beneficiary previously passed away and the family wants to claim the benefit.

Once you have identified why your claim has been denied, there are several steps you can take. You may be able to appeal the decision or hire a lawyer to represent you in court. If your claim was denied due to an oversight on behalf of the life insurance company, it is possible that they will rectify their mistake and pay out the benefit once it has been brought to their attention. Often, the life insurance company will maintain their denial or may delay the case indefinitely and you may require an attorney to help fight for your rights.

Having a life insurance lawyer on your side may be extremely beneficial when dealing with claims that have been denied. Our experienced team of life insurance attorneys at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin are here to help you fight for your rightful benefit. We can fight for what you deserve and provide advice and guidance throughout the process so don't hesitate to reach out for assistance!

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The life insurance lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled hundreds of life insurance claims. Jason Turchin has handled more than 6,500 accident, injury and insurance cases throughout the US. The firm generally handles life insurance cases on a contingency basis. Jason is a published author and member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum list, and Super Lawyers list.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

jason@victimaid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin