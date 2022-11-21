Congruex Appoints Neel Dev as Chief Financial Officer

Current CFO Andy Carlson to take on new position as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of digital network services, today announced that it has appointed Neel Dev as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 29, 2022. Mr. Dev, who will be based at Congruex's headquarters in Boulder, CO, succeeds current CFO Andy Carlson, who will remain a key member of the senior leadership team.

With 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Dev has a track record of successfully scaling and transforming finance functions at leading infrastructure companies, all the while driving strategic business outcomes and financial results. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Lumen Technologies, formerly CenturyLink. At Lumen, Mr. Dev had global responsibility for financial planning, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, procurement, and supply chain management. He will continue to lead these same functions at Congruex.

"With demand for broadband infrastructure growing at an unprecedented pace, Congruex is at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation window to be a turn-key provider of choice for the digital networks of the future," said Bill Beans, Co-Founder, CEO & President of Congruex. "Neel's extensive industry M&A, operational scaling, and leadership experience makes him an ideal fit as we look to accelerate our continued growth. We look forward to benefitting from his strategic acumen as we expand our services for clients and provide connectivity to communities nationwide."

"I am thrilled to partner with Bill and the Congruex team, many of whom I have had the pleasure of working with in the past, to execute on the company's unique growth potential as a holistic, diversified platform for network design and build services," Mr. Dev said.

Previously, Mr. Dev spent more than a decade in senior leadership positions at Level 3 Communications. He has also held financial and operating leadership positions at MCI (now Verizon Business) and MFS Communications. Dev holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Delhi (India) and an MBA from the University of Arizona. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Mr. Carlson will continue as a member of Congruex's senior leadership team in the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A, focused on growth and development opportunities across Congruex's platform.

"Andy has played a pivotal role in driving our growth trajectory since joining the One Congruex family," Beans said. "We are delighted that he is taking on this new and critically important role, laser-focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities that will take our platform to the next level."

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2017, with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the United States. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and network continuity services. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging their self-perform services separately or as an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers engineering services nationwide and is consistently expanding its in-market construction footprint, which currently serves the West, Mountain, Central, Midwest, and Southeast regions. For more information, please visit www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

