Equitus Corporation launches Equitus International Inc. and Appoints James Wilton as President

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitus Corporation, a company known mostly for its quiet work in advanced data science and information technology to support the U.S. national security space, named Mr. James Wilton as the President of Equitus International Inc. Wilton will lead distribution and sales of Equitus Corporation's flagship graph data fabric ecosystem to U.S. partner and allied nations. He brings more than 20 years' senior experience in Australian Special Operations (SAS) and 10 years of international business experience, including his role as the Director of Operational Capability of Elbit Systems of Australia Pty Ltd before joining Equitus.

Equitus International (PRNewswire)

Equitus Corporation is a Florida-based employee-owned tech firm. Its advanced graph data analytics intelligence platform was originally created to serve the U.S. defense industry. Interest in the product quickly expanded into international markets, prompting Equitus to create Equitus International Inc for the purpose of tightly controlling licensing of Equitus products abroad.

Equitus International Inc is headquartered in Dubai, UAE and will control all distribution and licensing of Equitus' intelligence data fabric outside of the United States. Equitus International will initially focus its platform licensing availability to Gulf States allies and partners, followed by Australia, NATO-Europe, and South America.

"James comes from a similar background and experiences as many others I have chosen for the Equitus team. I had the pleasure to serve with him in challenging overseas special operations environments before, and I could not be more pleased to have him take the helm on bringing our intelligence capabilities to our partners and allies. In a time where many U.S. tech companies chase foreign profits by selling to our adversaries, choosing James is evidence of Equitus' continual commitment to safeguarding U.S. technology advantage and consistently putting our national interests as priority over the next quarterly statement." said Robert Guidry, Founder and CEO of Equitus Corporation.

Equitus International Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitus Corporation headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with sole distribution rights to Equitus products outside of the continental United States.More information can be found at int.equitus.us

Equitus Corporation is an employee-owned Florida company that developed and delivers a next-generation high-scalability, high-speed data ecosystem which integrates and unites AI, ML and a dynamically managed graph database into a single unified platform, able to automate convergence and correlation of massive dissimilar data at speed and scale. More information on Equitus Corporation can be found at equitus.us.

James Wilton, President of Equitus International (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equitus International