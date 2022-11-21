RapidFlight receives grant for improvements to Manassas Headquarters

RapidFlight continues to invest in the local community while establishing a state of the art unmanned aircraft manufacturing facility.

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight, a Virginia-based aircraft manufacturing company, which uses innovative Additive Manufacturing (AM) techniques to rapidly design and deliver unmanned aerial systems (UAS), is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant from the City of Manassas for continued improvements to the façade of its corporate headquarters. The Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) and the Landscape Improvement programs are City of Manassas initiatives to visually improve business properties acting as a gateway to the historic community.

"We are deeply appreciative for the support from the City of Manassas and are proud to be a member of the community. With the generous grant from the City, we're making improvements to the look and feel of our part of the historic city entrance. We hope the changes we're bringing will make Manassas residents pleased to have us as neighbors. As we build the future of unmanned aircraft systems, develop new jobs, and drive commerce to the region, we look forward to opportunities to further invest in the community," said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer.

In accordance with the grant guidelines, RapidFlight will continue to enhance the presentation of their facility on Center Street through initiatives ranging from exterior cosmetics and landscaping to signage and parking lot improvements. RapidFlight established operations in Manassas in 2021, breathing new life into a property that has been a cornerstone of the city for over 40 years.

"Our façade and landscape grants are designed to help businesses and building owners improve the appearance of their property", said Patrick Small, Director of Economic Development for the City of Manassas, "Beautification of our commercial corridors is just as important to us as it is to the businesses who locate there. Companies that take pride in their brand and image, like RapidFlight, choose Manassas in part for that reason".

