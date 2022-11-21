SEEM Annual Meeting to be held December 2

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) will hold its Annual Meeting on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 9:30am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Southeast Energy Exchange Market) (PRNewswire)

The entire meeting will be available to the media and the public through a live webcast of the conference call by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Interested parties must register prior to the event to be admitted. To register please visit the SEEM website. SEEM Members will participate in the Members portion of the Annual Meeting. Following the Members portion, the meeting will be open to participation by Stakeholders and Participants. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the SEEM website.

SEEM is a simple but powerful structure designed to facilitate intra-hour transactions utilizing unused transmission capacity to achieve cost savings. SEEM follows all FERC-approved rules and requirements for existing bilateral markets today, but with additional data transparency and reporting to FERC. Participation in SEEM is voluntary and open to any entity that meet qualifying requirements.

Founding members of SEEM include Associated Electric Cooperative, Dalton Utilities, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Georgia System Operations Corporation, Georgia Transmission Corporation, LG&E and KU Energy, MEAG Power, N.C. Municipal Power Agency No. 1, NCEMC, Oglethorpe Power Corp., PowerSouth, Santee Cooper, Southern Company, and TVA.

Four Florida energy companies - Duke Energy Florida, JEA, Seminole Electric Cooperative and Tampa Electric Company - have signed agreements to join as members of SEEM effective Jan. 1, 2023, and expect to initiate active energy trading in mid-2023.

With the addition of these Florida companies, the SEEM footprint would include 23 entities in parts of 12 states with more than 180,000 MWs (summer capacity; winter capacity is nearly 200,000 MWs) across two time zones. These companies serve the energy needs of more than 36 million retail customers (nearly 60 million people).

