Around the World: Avenga Expands Its ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification Scope

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenga, a global engineering and consulting platform, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for the information security management system (ISMS) implemented in the company's key offices worldwide. MSECB, an independent audit and certification services provider, performed the comprehensive audit process and certification. Avenga Germany, Avenga Malaysia and the recently acquired company "Perfectial powered by Avenga" successfully integrated their ISMS into Avenga Global and got certified all at once.

Organizations that receive ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification validate that they follow rigid security standards to protect sensitive data, as well as that they will allocate the necessary resources for continuous improvements. (PRNewswire)

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is a set of best practices and controls regarding cybersecurity risks. It emphasizes data confidentiality, integrity, and availability and is widely recognized as the gold standard for ISMS. Organizations that receive ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification validate that they follow rigid security standards to protect sensitive data, as well as that they will allocate the necessary resources for continuous improvements.

"Obtaining ISO 27001 certification in 6 different countries and for 19 of our key offices worldwide makes us very proud. It's a testament to the state-of-the-art processes and controls that we already have in place and proof of our long-term commitment to employ the highest information security standards for our global business partners", says Yuriy Adamchuk, Group CEO of Avenga.

Demonstrated compliance with customer, regulatory and other requirements

The MSECB's independent certification team focused on a wide variety of subjects while evaluating Avenga's organizational information security practices, infrastructure, and processes, including security policies, business continuity planning, and the company's asset and risk management. The audit's successful completion substantiates Avenga's compliance with customer, regulatory and other requirements.

"Information security and the constant development of our precautions in this area are of utmost importance, both for our operational needs and for the benefit of our clients. The obtained ISO 27001 certification leaves no doubt that we have successfully built an information infrastructure against the risks of loss, damage, or any other threat to our digital assets. Moreover, it shows that we will continue to approach this topic proactively: As risks and threats evolve, so will we", says Pavlo Umanets, Director of Group Operations at Avenga.

About Avenga

Avenga is an experienced and reliable business partner with deep industry knowledge, especially in pharma, insurance and finance, and automotive. The company's IT specialists operate from 7 different countries around the world supporting global corporations and complex organizations in their digital transformation with projects along the entire digital value chain – from digital strategy to the implementation of software, user experience, and IT solutions, including hosting and operations. Avenga's many world-renowned clients include organizations like ABB, Allianz, GSK, Santander, and Volvo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avenga