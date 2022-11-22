InsiteOne Welcomes New Enterprise Imaging Customers!

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, InsiteOne signed a number of new agreements to provide VNA and enterprise viewing services; two were for prestigious women's health organizations in the Northeast. For these new customers, the InsiteOne's VNA and Enterprise Viewer offering will act as the backbone to consolidate all imaging needs and will streamline the clinical and technical workflow as an affordable alternative to a budget straining PACS solutions.

Customers performing multiple functions at a modality level and that send images out to a reading radiologist or have a reading radiologist on-site reading from a PACS solution have benefited from the InsiteOne VNA/Enterprise viewer solution. In these cases, customers do not need the ability to read cases or report on cases via an expensive PACS -- utilizing only a small percentage of the PACS capabilities. Instead, InsiteOne's proven VNA/Enterprise Viewer enables customers to securely and cost effectively store studies in a hybrid cloud, import/export studies, view studies, or send studies out to a reading radiologist group or reading radiologist on-site. By meeting the goals of digital transformation without the financial burden of a PACS solution, facilities are building an imaging architecture using the VNA as the core. More importantly, these customers are also now enabling themselves to move to a PACS solution if needed as they scale in the future without the costly migration of proprietary data and other hurdles commonly found in migrating from one PACS to another PACS.

If you have similar workflow and budget constraints, please come meet us at RSNA 2022 in Chicago from November 27-30 – Booth 7609. InsiteOne is also pleased to announce the launch of our redesigned website at http://www.insiteone.com where you can find out more about the Enterprise Imaging solutions that we offer.

