Rush Creek Lodge & Spa: A Purposeful Approach to Wellness and Rejuvenation Inspired by the Beauty and Power of Yosemite

YOSEMITE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Creek Lodge & Spa in Yosemite is now offering Health & Wellness journeys inspired by the park's natural beauty and spirit. Complete with picturesque mountain lodging, naturalist-led hikes, restorative spa treatments and more, guests are free to choose their desired path toward healing, relaxation and rejuvenation.

Thoughtfully curated spa treatments target body and mind, ranging from hot stone massages and soaks to skin care treatments using Eminence Organic products. Experiential elements include a Granite Waterfall Mineral Hot Tub, Aromatherapy Steam Room, Himalayan Salt Block Sauna, Cool Mist Shower and Aromatherapy Sensory Room, where colorful light therapy combines with the soothing sounds of nature, comforting seating and fragrances for a full body relaxation experience.

The expansive indoor/outdoor spa was strategically designed with innovative elements inspired by nature-driven experiences in Yosemite. The covered, heated outdoor spa area provides a relaxing environment year-round, with multiple water features and an inviting lounge area outfitted with seating and a swinging daybed open to the fresh mountain air.

"We are thrilled to offer guests a holistic wellness experience during their stay at Rush Creek. Our program is tailored to support relaxation, rejuvenation and healing rooted in the peace, serenity, and vastness of Yosemite," says co-owner Lee Zimmerman. "Guests are encouraged to explore the outdoors via our hiking trails ; join a Yoga class overlooking the mountains; or partake in a BOGAFit class in our heated saltwater pool."

Just in time for the holiday season, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa is pleased to offer a curated Health & Wellness Gift Pack which shares a glimpse of the magic and healing powers that the Rush Creek Spa offers, including their colorful and fragrant Butterfly Pea Flower tea and bath soak. Rush Creek Gift Cards are also available and can be used towards all that Rush Creek Lodge & Spa has to offer.

RUSH CREEK LODGE & SPA

Opened in 2016, Rush Creek Lodge , located at the doorstep of Yosemite National Park, is the first property of its kind to be built in the area in 25 years. With well-appointed accommodations , Spa & Wellness program , delicious dining options and engaging amenities, guests can unplug and reconnect with loved ones, nature and themselves. The Lodge offers a full service guided recreation program and a General Store for provisions on the way to the park and EV charging.

