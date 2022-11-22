Silver & gold surged 500-700% in 5 years - two former U.S. Mint Directors give unique insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation" 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994-2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President, Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006-2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, Edmund C. Moy, discuss the increase in demand for gold and silver bullion coins.

Director Diehl believes the rarity and quality of coin can impact the demand and price of a bullion coin. Despite the increase in demand for bullion coins over time, the process for minting these coins has kept up and can produce museum-quality coins.

When Director Moy's tenure at the U.S. Mint began in 2006, demand for silver bullion coins was roughly 10 million ounces/per year. When he left in 2011, demand for silver bullion had increased by almost 500% to 47 million ounces. Similarly, demand for gold was close to 200,000 ounces at the start of Moy's tenure but had surged to 1.4 million ounces, approximately a 700% increase.

