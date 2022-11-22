Vial Has Added NEXT Oncology, a Global Network of Phase I Cancer Research Centers, to their Preferred Site Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial has added NEXT Oncology to their Preferred Site Network (PSN). Founded by renowned oncologist Dr. Anthony W. Tolcher, NEXT Oncology is a global network of Phase I cancer research clinics dedicated to providing patients access to the latest treatments for advanced cancers. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, NEXT Oncology has expanded locations across the United States and Spain.

"... We are thrilled NEXT Oncology has joined our PSN and look forward to working with Dr. Tolcher and his clinical network to advance oncology research," said Wendy Pinson, Director of Clinical Operations at Vial.

Dr. Tolcher is a board-certified medical oncologist and an internationally renowned key opinion leader in the field of oncology. Dr. Tolcher is a highly experienced researcher in early-stage clinical trials that target cancer therapies via innovative treatments, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

On the partnership, Dr. Tolcher comments, "My mission and the mission of the company has always been to support and accelerate innovation in oncology in order to improve patient outcomes. By investing in technologies that can accelerate innovation, we are able to contribute to this mission. The approach and the technologies Vial is driving forward are exciting and could meaningfully contribute to making trials more efficient."

The Vial Preferred Site Network connects dedicated sites to leading sponsors for more streamlined trials, managed by the Vial CRO , that bring new therapies to market faster. Investigators in Vial's PSN have undergone a comprehensive selection process, ensuring every site is equipped for seamless trial execution via technology-enabled methods from site startup to database lock. Investigators that join Vial's PSN gain exclusive trial access and the opportunity to grow their research business.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster, more efficient execution of clinical trials for less. The Vial Preferred Site Network offers a robust investigator community across a wide range of therapeutic areas ( Dermatology , Ophthalmology , Oncology , Gastroenterology , Neurology , and Cardiology ), connecting dedicated sites to leading sponsors for more streamlined trials that bring new therapies to market faster. Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

