Wild Birds Unlimited Encourages Customers to participate in GivingTuesday

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect and help others in need. Wild Birds Unlimited (WBU), a specialty retail franchise with more than 350 locations across North America, is proud of its many franchisees who give back in their local community. In honor of GivingTuesday, franchisees are encouraging their customers to join them in support of local community organizations.

For more than 30 years, Kaye Cohn, owner of the Oklahoma City, OK WBU, has been involved with her community. Cohn has an ongoing partnership with Martin Park Nature Center. One of the projects they worked on together was a bird blind, a wooden fence with peek holes to look at the bird habitat on the other side. Cohn has donated a bird feeding station, bird feeders and food, along with other bird-feeding related products throughout the park.

"It has been such a pleasure to work with the folks at the Martin Park Nature Center," said Cohn. "The blind lets children and adults see the birds up close, while not disturbing their natural activity and interactions. It is such a joy to see the birds this close and view their behaviors. If you haven't visited the Nature Center, please do, it's so fun and relaxing to be out in nature."

Across the WBU system, franchisees have partnered with 1,300 local organizations and devoted 8,400 hours to service. Last year, as a group, WBU franchisees donated approximately $500,000 to local organizations. When factoring in their nine national strategic partnerships, donations are close to $750,000.

Participating in GivingTuesday is as simple as sharing gratitude for someone who has helped you in a time of need, volunteering your time or making a donation.

About Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited is the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Listen to our podcast, Nature Centered, to learn more about feeding the birds and enjoying nature in your backyard. Episodes can be found here, https://www.wbu.com/podcast. Visit our website and shop online at www.wbu.com. To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, is a celebration of all types of generosity. GivingTuesday inspires people around the world to give gifts of time, skills, goods, advocacy, and more, showing that everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts. What started in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y as a simple idea – a day that encouraged people to do good, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon inspiring millions of people to give back and reach out in kindness each year.

