TD Bank Announces Multi-Year Extension of Credit Card Partnership with Nordstrom

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced the extension of its credit card program agreement with Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN). TD will continue providing exceptional card products and experiences to Nordstrom customers as the exclusive issuer of Nordstrom's U.S. Visa and private label consumer credit cards.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank) (PRNewswire)

"Our teams have built an outstanding working relationship over the past seven years," said David Swift, Head of Credit Card Partnership Programs at TD Bank. "We partner with Nordstrom at every level, collaborating closely with leadership while providing tailored support for store teams. We have navigated an unprecedented retail environment together, and we are excited to continue our work driving strong customer engagement."

"Through the Nordstrom card program, we deliver the elevated experiences that our customers have come to expect," said Dennis Bauer, President of Payments and Credit at Nordstrom. "Our cardholders enjoy more rewards, exclusive perks and early access to our highly anticipated Anniversary Sale. TD shares our dedication to meeting customers' evolving needs, and we value their partnership as we continually innovate our offerings and enhance our capabilities."

TD first acquired Nordstrom's credit card portfolio in 2015.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD Bank