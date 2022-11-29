InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Hockey Stick (TRO 682)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a training aid to help improve a hockey player's stick-handling, passing, and shooting skills," said an inventor, from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the RAZOR BLADE. My design would provide added control and it could make it easier for a player to lift the puck into the air."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique design for a hockey stick. In doing so, it could improve a player's backhand shots and passes. It also enables a player to easily lift the puck and it increases control when stick-handling the puck. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hockey players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-682, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

