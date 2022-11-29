REMEDY+ BECOMES THE OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF THE AMERICAN PLATFORM TENNIS ASSOCIATION TOUR FOR THE 2023 AND 2024 TOURNAMENT SEASON

Partnership with the APTA Signals Remedy+'s Continued Commitment to Supporting the Growth of Platform Tennis Across America

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Products LLC , producer of the Remedy+ line of natural, plant-based supplements, topicals and great tasting snacks designed to support active lifestyles, proudly announces their official sponsorship of the American Platform Tennis Association's (APTA) 2023 and 2024 season Tours. Spectators of the APTA Tour will see Remedy+'s presence throughout the tournament seasons with a range of brand activations via collaborative digital campaigns, in-person representation at tour events and during live streaming of matches. Remedy+ will also be on hand to participate in season ending trophy ceremonies at the National Championships to be held March 9-12, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

"Remedy+ is proud to continue championing the growth of platform tennis across the United States," says Tom Kurz, Managing Member of Remedy Products LLC. "Partnering with the APTA and becoming Title Sponsor of the APTA Tour is a natural next step for us as we seek to strengthen our ties to this racquet sporting community and position ourselves as the singular name in plant-based performance."

Remedy+ already has an established presence within platform tennis. Top ranked APTA Tour professionals and Remedy+ spokespeople Florentina Hanisch and Ana Marija Zubori have been true fans, touting the benefits of the entire line of performance and recovery supporting products across social media channels since they first experienced #theremedyadvantage.

"The APTA is excited to partner up with Remedy+ primarily because the products embody the energy and passion our members bring to the courts," adds Amin Khadduri, CEO of the APTA.

This official APTA Tour sponsorship showcases Remedy+'s growing influence in sports overall. The 2023 APTA Tour Presented By Remedy+ runs through March with headlining tournaments in Detroit, Boston, Short Hills and Philadelphia, culminating with the championships in Chicago. To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com .

ABOUT REMEDY PRODUCTS LLC

Remedy Products LLC is a Fort Collins, CO based producer of Remedy+, a premium line of plant-based performance and recovery supporting products including the great tasting, energy boosting Remedy+ SHOT and Remedy+ BAR. Remedy+ supplements, topicals and snacks are specially formulated to help active, ambitious adults "punch above their weight and below their age" in the games they love. Remedy+ is currently available for purchase online and is in the process of rolling out into over 6,000 retail locations across the United States. To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com .

ABOUT THE APTA

The American Platform Tennis Association (APTA) is a non-profit organization that governs the sport of platform tennis for its 31,000 members, which includes individuals, municipalities, and clubs. The APTA runs the APTA TOUR and sanctions more than 250 annual tournaments, including 47 National Championship events. The organization provides National Rankings, Platform Tennis Index (PTI), and a league management system for APTA members; maintains the official rules and etiquette of the sport; administers the Platform Tennis Hall of Fame; regulates standards for balls, paddles, and courts; and manages its website and produces and distributes comprehensive media communications. To learn more, please visit http://www.platformtennis.org/ .

