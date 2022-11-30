EV Mobility and Hotel 1000 Seattle sign an agreement to deploy electric vehicles as an amenity

EV Mobility has deployed Model 3 Tesla's at Hotel 1000 Seattle, the hotel is managed by Evolution Hospitality. The agreement opens the door to expand at other hotels managed by Evolution Hospitality

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC., The leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform and Hotel 1000 Seattle, Located in the heart of Downtown Seattle announced today that they have signed an agreement to deploy EVs for hotel guests.

The agreement opens the door to expand at other hotels managed by Evolution Hospitality.

The luxury boutique hotel is convenient to major attractions including the famous Pike Place Market, Space Needle, and the recently improved Seattle waterfront. A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner in 2020 and 2021. Smart, modern design in the 120 large guestrooms and suites are enhanced with luxe amenities, which now includes Tesla's on-demand at the property.

"We are excited to partner with Hotel 1000 Seattle. This is the first step in expanding throughout Evolution Managed hotels nationally, making a EVs a luxe amenity being offered to guests," said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility.

The Hotel 1000 Seattle is located at 1000 1st Ave, Seattle, Washington, 98104. To book or learn more, visit https://www.hotel1000seattle.com/.

About Evolution Hospitality:

Evolution Hospitality creates unique lifestyle experiences and drives performance throughout its curated collection of independent, boutique, lifestyle, and soft brand hotels, as well as restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout North America. With an entrepreneurial mindset and revenue and sales-based focus, Evolution's in-house digital marketing agency, extraordinary culinary expertise, and a performance-driven culture combined with Aimbridge Hospitality's world-class management platform contributes to best-in-class management practices and value enhancement to owners. Evolution Hospitality is based in San Clemente, Calif. For more information, visit www.evolutionhospitality.com and connect on social at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About EV Mobility:

EV Mobility is the leading all electric vehicle car-sharing platform, providing electric vehicles on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app, residents or guests access electric vehicles located in their building or hotel, while properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission electric vehicle on demand. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is presently expanding across other cities. Evmobility.com

For additional information please contact:

EV Mobility PR:

Laurie DiGiovanni

310-881-8015

info@evmobility.com

