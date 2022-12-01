Tickets on Sale NOW "EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME"

IN US THEATERS FOR THE FIRST TIME

GKIDS Partners with Fathom for Exclusive Event Showings of the Finale to Historic "EVANGELION" Property - December 6, 8 and 11 Only

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced it will bring the highly anticipated fourth and final installment of the new theatrical "Rebuild" editions of the EVANGELION franchise, to theaters nationwide. GKIDS, in partnership with Fathom Events, will hold event screenings of the highly anticipated finale on December 6, 8 and 11 only.

Tickets are on sale NOW at FathomEvents.com, GKIDS.com/EVANGELION and participating theater box offices.

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME was released in Japanese theaters in 2021, where it was a critical and box office success becoming the highest-grossing film of the year with ¥10.28 billion (~$85 million) in local box office. The release marks the first time the film will be available in theaters in North America since its domestic release in Japan.

Created by Hideaki Anno, the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION franchise is considered one of the most influential animated sagas of all time. Since the 1995 premiere of the original television series, the story of teenager Shinji Ikari has remained one of the most iconic titles in animation history, and a global pop culture phenomenon.

Following the conclusion of the beloved 1995 television show, the legendary project received new life as the EVANGELION movie series. The theatrical film series began with EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE (2007), followed by EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE (2009), EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO (2012), and culminating in the finale EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME.

Last year, GKIDS released the original twenty-six episode television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, as well as the films EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION on Blu-ray and digital download-to-own for the first time in North America. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for creator Hideaki Anno's prior series, NADIA: The Secret of Blue Water.

Synopsis

From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF EVANGELION films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made EVANGELION a global pop culture phenomenon.

Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan.

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation for both adult and family audiences. Since 2010, the company has scored an astounding 12 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, and Wolfwalkers in 2021. GKIDS handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world's most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others; as well as the critically acclaimed television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION. Also, GKIDS is the founder and host of ANIMATION IS FILM, the annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions. ANIMATION IS FILM returns to Los Angeles October 21-23, 2022. www.gkids.com

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com .

SOURCE Fathom Events