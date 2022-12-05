BIO-TECHNE RELEASES MITOBRILLIANT™ FLUORESCENT DYES, PROVIDING A NEXT-GENERATION TOOL FOR IMAGING MITOCHONDRIA IN LIVE AND FIXED CELLS

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the introduction of MitoBrilliant™ probes. These novel probes enable the fluorescent labeling and tracking of mitochondria in live and fixed cells.

Fluorescent probes that enable highly accurate, sensitive, specific and persistent labeling of mitochondria is critical for a range of demanding scientific and biomedical applications, including high-content screening, flow cytometry and super-resolution microscopy. To enhance the capabilities of modern imaging platforms used to conduct these studies, two types of MitoBrilliant™ probes have been developed targeting specific applications. MitoBrilliant™ Live probes enable longer-term, dynamic monitoring of the mitochondrial membrane potential in live cells. The fixable probe, MitoBrilliant™ 646, provides outstanding performance and resolution post-fixation. Additionally, MitoBrilliant™ 646 can be used to stain pre-fixed cells and tissue, successfully meeting the demand for a 'universal' mitochondrial probe that can fit directly into standard protocols for high-content screening and immunofluorescence.

The probes were developed using the Janelia Fluor™ fluorescent dye technology, licensed to Bio-Techne by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Janelia Research Campus. They confer key properties that make the Janelia Fluor dyes so widely used (such as brightness, photostability, suitability for super-resolution microscopy) into our next-generation MitoBrilliant™ probes.

"We are committed to developing innovative tools to facilitate and accelerate scientific discovery. The next-generation MitoBrilliant™ dyes represent exactly that, and we are thrilled to bring these differentiated new probes to the life sciences community" said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "These dyes, developed by Tocris Bioscience (a Bio-Techne brand), showcase our outstanding capabilities in synthetic chemistry and unique capabilities in fluorophore design."

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

