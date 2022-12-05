Magewell Ships and Expands Features of USB Fusion Multi-Input Video Capture and Mixing Device

Exceptionally flexible device lets users easily combine live and file-based sources into engaging virtual and in-person presentations

NANJING, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell has begun shipping its award-winning USB Fusion multi-input video capture and mixing device. The versatile new hardware and accompanying app let users easily combine camera, wired screenshare, and media file sources into attractive live presentations for online lectures, webinars, live streaming, event production, video conferencing, and other applications.

The company also announced an upcoming free firmware upgrade that further expands USB Fusion's rich feature set with additional integration and user convenience capabilities.

Featuring two HDMI inputs and one USB webcam input, USB Fusion lets users switch between 1080p60 HD sources or combine two inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into one output and capture the result into popular Windows, Mac, or Linux software via its USB 3.0 interface. It also offers an HDMI output for connection to a projector, display, or downstream production equipment, making it equally adept as a standalone, tablet-controlled presentation device.

USB Fusion offers three ways for users to compose and control their presentations. On-device buttons allow users to switch between sources or select a combined scene layout, while a browser-based web interface offers presentation management, scene switching, status monitoring, and device configuration. The full presentation power of USB Fusion is unlocked through the free USB Fusion companion app for iOS and Android tablets, which provides expanded layout controls and lets users add pictures, video clips, background music, handwritten notes, and more into their presentations. USB Fusion's live, on-video drawing and notation features have also been a hit with sports organizations and broadcasters looking for easy telestrator capabilities.

Leading the list of new features in the upcoming USB Fusion firmware upgrade is ISO recording. Users can now choose to create an isolated recording of the source feed from one of the device's three inputs, rather than recording the combined output. Presentations and related media assets can now be exported and re-imported for archival purposes or transferring to another USB Fusion unit. Additional new features include scheduled recording; the ability to automatically back up recorded videos or images to Google Drive; and new sleep modes for eco-friendly power management.

"USB Fusion is so versatile that every time we have demonstrated it at a trade show, customers have come up with exciting new ways they can use it," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "We are excited that USB Fusion is now shipping into users' hands, and pleased to further expand its functionality to support even more use cases."

USB Fusion is available immediately through Magewell's global network of authorized channel partners. The new USB Fusion firmware update is currently in beta testing, and is expected to be released before the end of the year. For more information, please visit https://www.magewell.com/s/usb-fusion.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

