Data Projections Makes SCN's 2022 Top 50 Integrators List

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections has once again made SCN's Top 50 Integrators List in 2022. "At Data Projections, our goal is to serve our clients with the highest possible level of audio/visual integration to better facilitate and enhance their own missions and successes. To be recognized multiple times by a publication with the caliber of Systems Contractor News as one of the top fifty integrators in the nation is welcome confirmation that we are a vital part of the AV industry," said Matthew Zaleski, President of Data Projections.

"It is always an honor to receive this SCN distinction, but in many ways this particular recognition means even more as our society emerges from a pandemic," Zaleski continued. "I think it illustrates we have successfully assisted our clients in bridging the gap between a pre and post COVID world without significant disruption to meaningful and effective communication."

Being recognized as an industry leader is nothing new for Data Projections. Over the years, the company has received prominent certifications and been recognized by the Better Business Bureau for their services.

"As an AV integrator, we are grateful for recognition from our industry peers, but at the end of the day we are most thankful for clients who choose to entrust their AV vision and goals to us," Zaleski concluded.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Beth Guide

713-703-3030

beth@verticalweb.com

View original content:

SOURCE Data Projections