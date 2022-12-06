DLA Piper advises Albers Aerospace in its acquisition of Garrett Container Systems

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised Albers Aerospace, a leading aerospace products and services provider, in its acquisition of Garret Container Systems (GCS), that manufactures aluminum storage and shipping containers and tactical kits.

The acquisition will aid Albers Aerospace in expanding its capabilities in support of military customers. GCS will keep its operations in Accident, Maryland, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Albers with plans to expand the business in Amarillo, Texas.

"Congratulations to Albers Aerospace on this strategic acquisition of GCS, which will allow the company to grow and expand its offerings to its target markets," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, who led the deal team. "It was a pleasure collaborating and bringing together our deep knowledge and capabilities in the industry to close this deal."

John Albers, CEO of Albers Aerospace, said: "Garrett Container Systems is a natural addition to the growing Albers Aerospace portfolio, and we are excited about the prospect of further expanding our operations. We're grateful for DLA Piper's support and valuable counsel during this crucial acquisition."

Along with Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team that advised Albers Aerospace included partners Thomas Pilkerton III (Baltimore) and Brad Jorgensen (Austin), and associate Josh Feldman (Baltimore).

