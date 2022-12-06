Festive Home and Yard Décor Featuring the Grinch

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Gemmy Industries looks forward to creating seasonal décor inspired by Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Offering Airblown® Inflatables, LightShow® Lighting, and other amazing décor, there is something for every decorator in this Walmart Grinch collection.

Enjoy new Gemmy seasonal décor inspired by Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Airblown® Inflatables

You'll think the Grinch himself is right next to you with the Fuzzy Plush Grinch Inflatable . Standing 10-ft tall, this fuzzy inflatable is super realistic and will delight your guests and passersby.

This Grinch with Max Inside Present Inflatable is perfect for those who love the Grinch's faithful dog, Max. Popping out of a present and wearing a Santa hat, this display is a great way to show your Christmas spirit.

LightShow® Lighting

With the Grinch with Micro LED Berries Inflatable , the Grinch holds a wreath and stands 11.5-ft tall. The wreath is complete with sewn-in micro LED holly berries.

Make spirits bright with our Retro Grinch TV Inflatable . LED lights surround the Grinch and Max in his doghouse in this 7-ft tall retro TV inflatable.

Light up your pathway with The Grinch Pathway Stakes . This set of three lights up and blinks with bright white LED lights. Combine multiple sets for a spectacular display.

Project an image of the Grinch on indoor or outdoor surfaces. The Neon Static™ Grinch Projection Spotlight features a decorative red and green holiday casing and vibrant green LED lights.

Shop the entire collection in-store and online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com .

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, California. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.

