Gods Unchained Reveals First Unique Seasonal-Themed Card Set

Dubbed Winter Wanderlands, the new set will be the first of its kind and will feature something special for everyone — from dedicated collectors and lore hounds to hardcore PvP enthusiasts

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gods Unchained, the leading web3 competitive trading card game, has announced its plans to launch the first seasonal-themed card set in the game's history, comprising new unique assets and cosmetics in the spirit of upcoming holiday season.

"The new set will be a truly special edition, and we wholeheartedly invite the Gods Unchained community to join us as this festive story unfolds, and bear witness to this unique narrative that — for the first-time ever — places the champions in a different world outside of Eucos," said Gods Unchained executive producer Daniel Paez.

Winter Wanderlands is the first seasonal themed mini-set developed for Gods Unchained. The set will include 20 festive-themed cards. Additionally, Winter Wanderlands will feature a number of time-limited exclusive collectibles for players to personalize their in-game experience.

For lore enthusiasts, the mini-set will also offer a standalone festive story focused around the Goddess of Deception, Ludia, and Orfeo, her Champion in Gods Unchained's world — that will take players on a journey to the eponymous Winter Wanderlands.

Thanks to its uniqueness, the set will offer something interesting to everyone. Dedicated collectors will be able to hunt down new limited edition cards unique to this season while hardcore players will find new ways to complement their battle strategies by expanding their card roster. Even the six legendary champions themselves — Lysander, Neferu, Pallas, Orfeo, Selena, and Valka — will embrace the festive spirit with unique festive-themed cards of their own.

Alongside the new celebratory card set, Immutable will also kick off a series of Collaborative Community Events. The inaugural event, dubbed "Unlocking The Candy Chain," will see players working together towards a common goal, allowing allegiances towards specific domains to take center stage, demonstrated by seeing which chain link unlocks first. Once all links of the Candy Chain are broken, all participating players will also receive a copy of an exclusive card called "Unexpected Gift" that can't be obtained in any other way.

Similarly, the developers will also hold a special lore-focused event in the Gods Unchained Discord channel, inviting players to take a deep dive into the game's story and may find themselves rewarded with a gift for participating. Follow @godsunchained on Twitter and Discord to find out more!

Winter Wanderlands card packs will be launched on December 14 and will be available for purchases until January 11, 2023. As with all other assets in Gods Unchained, players will have full ownership of their newly acquired themed cards that can be freely traded or exchanged later.

About Gods Unchained:

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Chris Clay, former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena, Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

About Immutable Games Studio:

Immutable Games Studio is the global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Having pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained and currently building multiplayer mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Immutable Games Studio is part of The Immutable Group, advancing the next generation of web3 gaming, and is on a mission to make asset ownership and commerce in digital worlds real - through the power of immutable NFTs.

