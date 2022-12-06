InventHelp Inventor Develops BEARD KULTURE (FED-2392)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed formula that would be used to improve the health of hair. This product, if formulated, could be used by males and females alike" said inventor from Tacoma, WA "This product was inspired by my own struggles with chemical based hair products and there side effects. Our product is naturally oil based with no added chemicals or side effects."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

BEARD KULTURE is a hair care product would provide individuals with a quick and simple way to stimulate and strengthen hair. Its natural formula would repair damages and split ends, thicken hair, adding shine. he invention is simple to apply. This innovative product would be ideal for use among individuals who may be losing their hair or have short/thinning due to alopecia, medicines, age, sickness, chemotherapy treatments, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle, WA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

