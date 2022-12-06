The Paley Center for Media Announces Two Events for its Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism Series for December 2022

The Paley Center for Media presents two events as part of its series on Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street.

Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 pm : A special screening of the HBO documentary A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting will be followed by a panel discussion with director Trish Adlesic , producer Susan Margolin , survivor Audrey Glickman , Esquire journalist Brady Langmann , and moderator Marcia Rock of New York University .

Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 pm : The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy of Anne Frank . The Paley Center for Media honors the 75 th anniversary of the publication of The Diary of Anne Frank and includes distinguished panelists actress Melissa Gilbert , director and producer Lynn Novick , screenwriter Tony Phelan , Anne Frank Center USA CEO Sharon R. Douglas , survivor Pieter Kohnstam , with author and book critic Ruth Franklin as moderator.

The Paley Center's Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism Series is made possible by the generous support of Shari Redstone , and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff. Additional support is provided by The David Berg Foundation and the Jewish Federations of North America .

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced two events for December —A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting and The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy of Anne Frank. The two programs are part of The Paley Center for Media's series on Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism which shines a light on how media—in all its forms—can educate, inform, and raise awareness as well as make an impact on this growing crisis. The special screening of the acclaimed HBO documentary, A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, explores life in the tightknit Pittsburgh community in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history, which took place on October 27, 2018. The Paley Center will host a discussion on Thursday, December 8, with the film's director Trish Adlesic, producer Susan Margolin, survivor Audrey Glickman, and Esquire editor Brady Langmann to discuss how the Pittsburgh congregation has worked to process the trauma of the mass shooting and set out on a path to recover. The panel will also discuss how the tragic shooting has roots in the current political and social climate and the impact of covering antisemitic topics in news, while also exploring the role of the film and the power of media to combat antisemitism in today's world.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the publication of The Diary of Anne Frank, the Paley Center will host a special conversation on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 pm to address the significance of Anne Frank's story and its enduring legacy, and why it is important to keep this story alive using multiple platforms and new technology, as well as the timeless influence her story continues to have on current and future generations. Participants include actress, director, and producer Melissa Gilbert, who starred in the 1980 television movie The Diary of Anne Frank; Lynn Novick, co-director and producer of the PBS documentary series The U.S. and the Holocaust; Tony Phelan, television screenwriter and executive producer of the National Geographic limited series for Disney+ A Small Light; Sharon R. Douglas, chief executive officer of Anne Frank Center USA; and Pieter Kohnstam, holocaust survivor and former neighbor of Anne Frank. This discussion will be moderated by book critic and author Ruth Franklin.

"Never before has Paley's mission been more vital, as media has become the undisputed connector to a nation in these unprecedented times. Paley is uniquely positioned to meet this moment with impactful conversations led by influential figures, such as those we are truly honored to have join us for these most important programs." said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "We thank Shari Redstone and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff for their continued generous support, and The David Berg Foundation for making this impactful series possible."

The Paley Center for Media has a rich and varied history of presenting and preserving programs that explore the origins and dangers of antisemitism, including Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace; The Role of Entertainment and Social Media in Combating Antisemitism; The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism; and Media's Role in Identifying, Explaining, and Combating Antisemitism, among others.

To purchase tickets for A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, please visit here. To purchase tickets for The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy of Anne Frank, please visit here.

