Uncle Funky's Daughter Announces New College Athlete Brand Ambassador: Stanford BasketBall Star, Haley Jones

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Funky's Daughter launched a College Athlete Brand Ambassador program to empower student athletes of color to push limits, break barriers and create change for a more equitable future. With this program, the brand aims to encourage youth to celebrate their individuality and uniqueness and embrace the beauty of their curly and textured hair with natural hair products that love them back.

Uncle Funky's Daughter Logo (PRNewswire)

I love being able to inspire the next generation and give them a role model that I didn't have.

With her passion for basketball and her winning mindset, Haley Jones was named Most Outstanding Player of 2021 NCAA Tournament. While being an exceptional basketball player, there were times when Jones battled with insecurities and didn't feel like she fits in. Going through her natural hair journey and learning to embrace her curls, Jones realized that female athletes have a voice that can be used to create change. "I love being able to inspire the next generation and help them work through problems and give them a role model that I didn't have," Jones said. By partnering with a brand like Uncle Funky's Daughter, Haley Jones hopes to become a role model for everyone who experiences similar struggles and insecurities.

Renee Morris, CEO of Uncle Funky's Daughter, said: "I am so excited that Haley has chosen to partner with us. Haley is a woman with confidence, grace, and a clear understanding of who she is and how she wants to represent herself to the world. I am looking forward to watching her blossom on the court and beyond. She is a true Funky Junky!"

About Uncle Funky's Daughter

Uncle Funky's Daughter is a black and woman owned hair care brand created in 2009 with a mission to support women, men, and children in their quest to confidently showcase their beauty - naturally.

Uncle Funky's Daughter curates high-quality all-natural hair products that are designed to naturally satisfy every curl in the world. Free of sulfates, parabens and harsh chemicals, Uncle Funky's Daughter products are available to shop at www.unclefunkysdaughter.com or select retail stores.

About Haley Jones

Haley Jones is a college basketball player for the Stanford Cardinal of the Pac-12 Conference. In High School, Jones was named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American. As a five-star recruit, Jones was ranked the number one recruit in the 2019 class by ESPN. In 2021, she was named an all-conference selection in the Pac-12.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uncle Funky's Daughter