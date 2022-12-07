BYOPLANET® INTRODUCES THE JET H2 ULTRA

Breakthrough battery-operated and portable induction charging electrostatic spray system changes the approach to disinfection methods

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ByoPlanet® today announced the launch of the Jet H2 Ultra, a handheld and battery-operated disinfecting system using induction charging technology. Engineered by the leader in chemical delivery systems, the Jet H2 Ultra is the first self-contained handheld sprayer to achieve atomization quality and electrostatic charging levels comparable to the best plug-in-the-wall electrostatic sprayers, for optimized disinfectant spray coverage.

The Jet H2 Ultra is the first professional handheld spraying device that features induction-charged technology in the fight against illness-causing bacteria and viruses. This portable device allows the user to be completely mobile for maximum convenience. The Jet H2 Ultra allows disinfectant to wrap 360 degrees around objects and cling to surfaces that are normally missed, which increases efficiency and drastically reduces human error. Perfect for the home or commercial spaces. (PRNewswire)

"The Jet H2 Ultra offers a total solution for disinfection, odor and pest control, mold & mildew, and air scrubbing."

"In response to the pandemic, many people bought handheld battery-powered sprayers that were being manufactured and labeled as "electrostatic" but had very little electrostatic charge, and therefore did not provide much electrostatic disinfectant wrap-around surface coverage," said Steve Cooper, VP of Research & Development at ByoPlanet®. "Customers were asking us to design and develop an electrostatic sprayer that was much more portable yet had the high performance that they find in our corded spray systems."

With its lightweight design, the Jet H2 Ultra was built with the end user in mind and can be applied for both commercial and household disinfection. It was tested using the University of Georgia spray deposition protocols. Wrap-around surface coverage of disinfectant onto hidden areas was improved by over six-fold compared to previous battery handhelds with only half the amount of disinfectant dispensed. This new innovative equipment sets the standard for electrostatic performance by using air-atomizing induction charging technology to produce the right amount of spray charge and the correct droplet size for the best performance.

"With the Jet H2 Ultra, we are meeting the demands of our customers and the public as well," said Rick O'Shea, CEO of ByoPlanet®. "The Jet H2 Ultra offers a total solution for not only disinfection, but odor and pest control, mold & mildew, and air scrubbing. When paired with our Clean Republic Multi-Purpose Disinfectant, there is no better protocol to put in place."

Key Features

High-performance Air-Atomizing Induction-Charging (AAIC) Nozzle

Unique Electron Tether that replenishes electrons for consistent spray charging

Powerful Jet Engine for air-atomization and spray propulsion

Key Benefits

Higher and more consistent deposition

6x more wrap-around surface coverage of disinfectant

Half the amount of disinfectant dispensed

Less chemistry waste and less residue

ByoPlanet®, founded in 2010, is a research and technology development organization focused on engineering infection-prevention and health-related technologies. The company developed the first air-assisted electrostatic spray technology to combat bacteria & viruses, which helped to reduce infection rates on cruise ships and food processing plants, in classrooms, in EMS vehicles and ambulances as well as other industries. The company continues to invent and design new technologies and advance their knowledge and insights in the health & wellness space.

