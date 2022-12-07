KETCHUM NAMED GLOBAL NETWORK OF THE YEAR AT ICCO GLOBAL AWARDS 2022

Consultancy Wins Big with Top Agency Honor and Four Total Accolades at Ceremony Celebrating PR Campaigns, Individuals and Organizations from Around the World

Ketchum's Jo-ann Robertson Acknowledged as PR Leader of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was recently named Global Network of the Year at the ICCO Global Awards 2022 ceremony. The agency was honored with four esteemed accolades during the event. Ketchum's Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, was recognized as PR Leader of the Year for exemplifying effective leadership and making significant contributions to the industry as a whole. The consultancy's wins also included acknowledgements celebrating innovative client campaigns spanning a range of industries.

"Working together with our incredible clients, we're grateful to have the ability to create inspiring work that pushes boundaries and achieves meaningful results," said Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets at Ketchum. "These prestigious awards are a direct reflection of the exceptional relationships we hold with our clients around the world. We want to extend a huge congratulations to our valued partners across the globe."

The annual ICCO Global Awards program is organized by the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), which is comprised of 41 trade associations that come from 81 countries worldwide. These associations represent more than 3,000 PR firms across the globe from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

2022 winners were selected from an elite judging panel comprised of leading PR professionals from around the world who evaluated the excellence and effectiveness in public relations work. Recipients of 2022 ICCO Global Awards were recognized Dec. 1 at a black-tie ceremony at The Savoy House in London.

"As a consultancy, we are fully committed to delivering innovative client work that matters and building an environment for our employees around the world to learn, create, collaborate and grow," said Mike Doyle, president and CEO at Ketchum. "To be recognized as Global Network of the Year by ICCO is an incredible achievement. We're honored to receive this recognition for this unwavering commitment to our clients, our team and our work."

Doyle also said of Robertson's acknowledgement for PR Leader of the Year: "Jo-ann's leadership at Ketchum has been transformational. Her dedication to driving positive change within our consultancy and to the communications industry is boundless. We are fortunate to work with such an inspiring and dynamic leader who pushes us to be better every day."

Ketchum was honored in the following categories:

TEAM

GLOBAL NETWORK OF THE YEAR

Ketchum – Reintroducing, Ketchum

INDIVIDUAL

PR LEADER OF THE YEAR

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets

CAMPAIGNS

BEST HEALTHCARE CAMPAIGN

"Listen to Our Voices"

Janssen Brazil with Ketchum Brazil

BEST INFLUENCER MARKETING CAMPAIGN

"Love the Journey"

Adobe and Ketchum UK (with Support from Golin)

For additional information about Ketchum and its award-winning client work, visit https://www.ketchum.com/.

About Ketchum

The winner of 136 Cannes Lions, Ketchum is one of the most creatively awarded firms in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com .

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE Ketchum Inc