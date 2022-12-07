Texas Realtors announces 2023 Chairman Marcus Phipps

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Realtors is pleased to announce that the statewide association representing more than 150,000 members will be led by Chairman of the Board Marcus Phipps of Harlingen.

"Representing the Texas REALTORS organization and its members is a tremendous honor. I'm proud to put the experience, knowledge and abilities I have acquired throughout my 26-year career to work as we advance the association's goals in the coming year," said Phipps. "The future is bright for Texas real estate, as Texas Realtors continue to be the voice of private property owners and Texas real estate."

A REALTOR since 1996, Marcus Phipps, has served his community in numerous ways. Broker and owner of Harlingen Homes, Phipps actively contributes his time and expertise towards initiatives led by his state, local, and national real estate associations. He is a past chairman of the Harlingen Association of REALTORS and is currently a National Association of REALTORS Director. Phipps is a graduate of University of Tulsa and has owned his own firm since 2005.

About Texas REALTORS®

Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocates for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

Media Contact: hunter dodson hdodson@piercom.com

