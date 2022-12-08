The new destination offers personalized Cameo videos from popular children's stars, starting with the characters of Moonbug's global hit shows Blippi and CoComelon

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo, the marketplace that connects global talent with fans and brands, today announced the launch of Cameo Kids , where parents and loved ones can book personalized Cameo videos for kids from their favorite family entertainment stars. Cameo Kids launched in partnership with Candle Media, the next-generation media company, which last year acquired Moonbug Entertainment, the world's largest digitally native kids' entertainment company. Beginning today, Cameo Kids will feature a host of animated characters including the stars of Moonbug's most popular global kids' franchises, Blippi and CoComelon.

Cameo launches 'Cameo Kids' in partnership with Candle Media (PRNewswire)

Cameo Kids allows consumers to book personalized videos from kids' idols built around key moments – from birthdays and the holidays to daily routines like bedtime and general messages of love and encouragement. In the coming months, the product experience will expand to add even more seasonal holidays, daily routines and new milestones so that parents and loved ones can book Cameos for every kids' occasion.

The launch offers Cameos starting at $25 from popular animated Moonbug stars including Blippi from Blippi Wonders and JJ, Cody, Cece and Nina from CoComelon, the #1 preschool entertainment franchise in the world. Also available will be Mattel's Thomas the Tank Engine, True from Netflix's True and the Rainbow Kingdom and an animated Santa Claus. Cameo plans to work with existing and new partners to continually add new characters and franchises to Cameo Kids on a rolling basis.

Cameo has been creating personalized, authentic fan experiences across every pop culture vertical from reality TV to major sports since its launch in 2017, but Cameo Kids will mark the brand's first big investment in family entertainment. The product launched official support in the form of external APIs, quality control tools and a dynamic booking form to allow existing and future partners to seamlessly onboard and manage animated Cameo Kids characters. The new destination aims to unlock a brand-new audience with unlimited product applications and in turn IP partners gain a new platform to offer exclusive, personalized content for the very first time, instantly delighting and growing their fanbases.

"We've seen jaw-dropping fan reactions to Cameo videos over the last few years including truly wowed children, so we're excited to spread even more of that joy with this new offering," said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-Founder and CEO. "Candle Media and Moonbug helped bring this to life by partnering with us to launch some of the biggest names in children's entertainment and create endless possibilities for new characters and creative product use cases. We're building a platform where families can get their kid's favorite star to not just know their name but share support for every important moment in their child's life – big and small."

Candle Media Co-Founders and Co-CEO's Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs said: "The creator economy is driven by opportunities for fans to engage directly with their favorite personalities, and we are thrilled to partner with Cameo to allow parents and loved ones to create personalized Cameo videos featuring many of our most popular animated characters from Moonbug, and over time, additional Candle brands and franchises."

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In just over five years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 4 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. The platform has also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/

About Candle Media

Candle is an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

