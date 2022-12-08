Fit Body Boot Camp Takes Action to Combat World Hunger

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After progressively declining for a decade, world hunger is rising again. Around 10% of individuals globally are impacted by this problem.

Hunger is a complex issue with several underlying causes and wide-ranging effects that surpass empty stomachs.

Understanding the causes and solutions to the worldwide hunger crisis is the first step towards ending it in a world of abundance.

As many as 150 million more people became undernourished between 2019-2022 - an issue fueled mainly by war, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Other interrelated issues are inequality, poverty, and a weakened political and healthcare system.

Although the amount of food produced globally is sufficient to feed every person on earth, up to 828 million people remain undernourished.

Hunger and associated conditions are to blame for 45 percent of child fatalities globally. That is 700 children dying daily because of contaminated water and unsanitary living circumstances.

To help combat this global issue, nearly 300 locations across the U.S. and Canada Fit Body Boot Camp held their first-ever brand-wide food drive from November 1st to November 23rd. The initiative was named "The Fit Body Food Battle" as franchise locations competed to raise the most food.

As part of the Food Battle, clients were also encouraged to bring nonperishable items to these locations, which go to the local charity of their choice.

Locations also invited non-members to donate food items that would help the cause. As a "thank you" for contributing to the cause, Fit Body is giving back through health by offering two free weeks of the fitness program.

Fit Body's mission is to collect over 250,000 food items for those in need annually. This year's food drive ended with nearly 100,000 items collected, a remarkable accomplishment for a debut attempt.

Hunger is predictable, preventable, and treatable. We can save malnourished families by providing them with the nutrients they need to thrive.

Ways to help include volunteering your time, donating money, organizing a food drive, researching the topic, and spreading the word.

"At this time of year, there is no denying many families are in need. I am very proud to be part of a brand that was so eager to take action as soon as I presented the idea," said CJ Wehrkamp, multi-location Fit Body owner.

"We can only accomplish so much on our own, but when the entire brand gets behind a great cause, the lives we can touch will be beyond our wildest dreams! Our global clients are the true heroes," said Bryce Henson, Fit Body CEO and location owner.

About Fit Body Boot Camp

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest-growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Inc. Magazine acknowledged Fit Body Boot Camp on its Inc. 5,000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With hundreds of locations in North America, Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

